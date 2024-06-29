Exclusive: Doubles Trailer Premiere

Today we’re premiering the trailer for Ian Harnarine’s award-winning drama, Doubles.
The film premiered at the Atlantic International Film Festival in September 2023, and also screened as part of the Caribbean Film Series at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and the 2024 Canadian Film Festival. At the latter, it won Best Canadian Indie, Best Supporting Actor (for Errol Sitahal), and the Audience Award for Best Flick.
Doubles follows Dhani (Sanjiv Boodhu), a 20-something dissatisfied with his life in small-town Trinidad. Surrounded by his high-rolling friends and itching for a change, Dhani seems more at home working his nightshift alongside his mother, Sumintra (Leela Sitahal), selling the famous street food “Doubles”. Both generations dream of opening their own restaurant but fear the chances of that happening are slim.
After striking out with a girl he fancies and after his mother is robbed at knife-point, Dhani has had enough and decides it’s time to make a move. Unfortunately, the land he wants to sell to finance his about-face is owned by his estranged father, Ragbir (Errol Sitahal), a successful chef who now lives in Toronto. Against his mother’s advice, Dhani sets out for Toronto to get the land and confront his father. But what he finds is far more complicated, particularly emotionally, than the young man is prepared for.
Watch the Doubles trailer now:
The film also stars Rashaana Cumberbatch, with a script by Harnarine himself.
Doubles arrives in select Canadian theatres on July 26, 2024.
Photo Credit: Yvano Antonio
Comments