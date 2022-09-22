EXCLUSIVE: First Trailer for BritBox’s Karen Pirie

No one does detective dramas quite like the Brits. With a particularly fine history of gritty, female-led crime dramas like Prime Suspect, Unforgotten, and The Tower, our interest is immediately piqued whenever we hear of a new show coming our way. Luckily for us, and like-minded viewers, there never seems to be a shortage of quality whodunnits available—the latest of which is a three-part adaptation of Scottish author Val McDermid’s best-selling Karen Pirie novels. No stranger to the small screen, her mysteries and original ideas have formed the basis of popular series like Wire in the Blood and Traces.
Based on McDermid’s 2003 novel A Distant Echo, this first run of episodes follows a newly promoted DS Pirie as she’s put in charge of a re-opened Scottish cold case that’s drawing major media attention due to a controversial true crime podcast. Starring Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle and Father Brown‘s Emer Kenny, who also adapted the story for Britain’s ITV network, there appears to be more than enough twists and unexpected turns in this 25-year-old murder investigation to keep even the most jaded of mystery fans riveted.
Watch it below now and mark the date in your calendar:
Read the full synopsis for the mystery below:
Adapted by Emer Kenny from the celebrated crime writer’s best-selling series of novels, the drama centers of DS Karen Pirie, a truly contemporary and brilliant young Scottish detective with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth. In this opening story, based on the first Karen Pirie novel A Distant Echo, newly promoted Karen is tasked with reopening a murder investigation that has been the subject of a controversial true crime podcast. When teenage barmaid Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in a St. Andrew’s graveyard in 1996, suspicion fell on the three students who discovered her body. But with a lack of forensic evidence, no charges were brought, and the investigation floundered. Twenty-five years on, someone is willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden. DO the three men know more than they previously revealed? How flawed was the original investigation? And can Karen uncover the truth of what happened to Rosie that fateful night?
Karen Pirie premieres on BritBox October 25.
