EXCLUSIVE: New Trailer and Poster for Aaron Poole’s DADA

Shot entirely on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island, Dada is the feature directorial debut of prolific Canadian actor Aaron Poole.
The film follows a teen on the eve of her 16th birthday as she and her divorced father head to a cabin near the world’s largest nuclear power station for a holiday. They drive around the massive perimeter and create a seemingly harmless nonsense game to entertain themselves. But soon, their distinctive playfulness escalates into a power struggle that threatens to tear their relationship apart. The drama stars James Gilbert (Saw VI) and newcomer Ciara Alexys and is set to premiere in Sudbury–near where Poole filmed–on November 28.
Watch the first trailer below and scroll down to see the new poster:
Dada premieres on November 28 in Sudbury, then heads to Vancouver on December 6. Look for it in Toronto and on Digital/VOD this coming January.