Extraction Trailer: Watch Chris Hemsworth go ‘Man on Fire’

Look, not much needs to be said about Netflix’s new Extraction trailer – this glorious three-minute action hero extravaganza speaks for itself. But at the same time, I have a million things to say about it too.
The trailer begins with the Avengers’ beefcake-supreme Chris Hemsworth leaping off a cliff and then calmly meditating underwater like he’s the sea creature from The Shape of Water – and this is just what happens in the first ten seconds.
The next ten seconds? Hemsworth goes all John Wick on a group of assholes stupid enough to let their faces meet his fists. After this, there is still an entire two-minutes left of trailer!!!
Please remember to pace yourself as you enjoy the rest of this Tuesday morning gift.
Extraction trailer:
It’s important to know that Extraction is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (Joe also wrote the film which is adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad). The duo put their MCU connections to good use on this production. Not only does Extraction feature the MCU’s Thor as its ass-kicking hero, the film’s director, Sam Hargrave, was the stunt coordinator on some of the decade’s biggest action films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. This crew clearly knows a thing or three about producing blockbuster cinema.
Extraction looks like the kind of over-the-top action movie that studios used to release during May and June, but theatrical distribution isn’t what it used to be. Even if the country wasn’t social distancing right now, streaming services are aggressively competing with theatres to win over moviegoers’ hard-earned dollars.
Last December, Netflix made a similar grab for viewers’ attention when they sent their big-budget action flick 6 Underground to their streaming service. The film didn’t go over well with critics, but 6 Underground’s blockbuster movie-calibre mayhem made it the right kind of film to kick back and enjoy on a Saturday night.
While these types of pictures work best in a giant theatre, I’m glad that Extraction will be heading straight to our living rooms in a few weeks. A movie like Extraction is a welcome ray of sunshine to lighten up our gloomy self-quarantines.
Extraction synopsis:
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.
Extraction arrives on Netflix on Friday, April 24th, 2020.
