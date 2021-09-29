Fireheart Trailer: Move Over Denzel, This Girl Is On Fire

Fireheart looks like a feel-good family film with charm to spare.
This beautifully rendered animated feature stars Olivia Cooke as Georgia Nolan, a New York City teen who dreams of becoming a fireman like her dad. However, it’s 1930 and women weren’t allowed to become firefighters, so Georgia disguises herself as a guy and joins her father’s firefighting team. Hijinks ensue. Take a look at the trailer below.
Fireheart trailer:
I’m already smitten with Fireheart’s stylish take on ‘30s-era New York, and I can’t wait to catch this movie on the big screen. In addition to the colourful visuals, the movie sports a solid cast. The film stars Olivia Cooke, Kenneth Branagh, William Shatner, Laurie Holden, and Mara Junot.
Fireheart synopsis:
Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen. But, when the city’s firemen begin to disappear in a series of mysterious fires at Broadway theatres, Georgia sees a golden opportunity. She disguises herself as “Joe,” an awkward young man, and joins the team of improvised firemen in charge of stopping the arsonist. Georgia must preserve her false identity at all costs, especially since her father will be in charge of this high-risk investigation. Starring Olivia Cooke, Kenneth Branagh, and William Shatner, FIREHEART is a heartfelt comedy about teamwork, family, and having the courage to pursue your dreams.
Fireheart will arrive in theatres in 2022.
