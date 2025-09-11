Hedda: TIFF 2025 Review

Screen adaptations of plays have long been major awards contenders, especially for dramatic performances, and as a result, TIFF has consistently showcased them over the years (i.e. Glengarry Glen Ross, The Piano Lesson). This year, that honour belongs to Hedda, a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic 1891 play Hedda Gabler. Distributor Amazon MGM clearly has a lot of faith in the project, as it was one of the first titles announced for the festival and is part of the Special Presentations lineup.
The stage-to-screen take follows Tessa Thompson as the titular character, a woman married to a wealthy man and living in a lavish house, yet is bored and dissatisfied. Over the course of a single night during a party she hosts, old acquaintances resurface, reigniting past relationships, grudges and secrets that culminate in an unforgettable night.
Hedda is often described as one of the greatest characters in theatre, and watching this modern reimagining, it’s clear why. She is magnetic, drawing every pair of eyes as soon as she enters a room, seductively luring people in until they’re vulnerable enough to let her expose their truth, only to use it against them. It’s a complex role that requires the perfect balance of allure and fragility, and Thompson is wonderful in the part. By portraying Hedda as both a Black woman and queer, the film has an opportunity to add layers and power dynamics that weren’t present in the original play. However, it does not explore her backstory or motivations enough, leaving these updates feeling more surface-level than substantial.
Story-to-screen adaptations can be tricky, as it’s often harder to immerse the audience or get them truly invested. Hedda suffers from this. The stakes never feel urgent, and the compelling moments are few and far between. Despite the updated aspects, Hedda struggles to consistently maintain tension, relying on stakes centred around a book written by Hedda’s former lover, Eileen (Nina Hoss), and simply does not carry enough urgency or depth to warrant its runtime
DaCosta shows considerable skill as a filmmaker, knowing just when to keep these characters at a distance and when to pull them close during the many intimate conversations. Thompson also gives a career-best performance, delivering a performance that is keen and captivating. She controls every room she enters, giving a layered performance that makes you both sympathize with and fear her. But despite their talents, they are both capable of more. If nothing else, Hedda leaves you curious to see how they evolve and what they’ll do next.
Hedda screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
The film will be in limited release on October 22nd, before streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 29th.