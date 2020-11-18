High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: Trailer & Track Listing

Those peppy kids from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series return to Disney+ next month to give their fans a delightful holiday treat.
Titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, the program features “Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders sharing their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favourite traditions and family photos.”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special trailer:
If you haven’t heard about HSMTHTS, it began streaming on Disney+ last year. It follows a group of students from the school where the High School Musical films were shot as they stage a musical production based on the mega-hit franchise.
Season two, which has yet to air, sees the East High drama students putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical. If you’re a theatre kid at heart, then you have all the reasons you need to put this show on your watch-list.
The track listing for the special and soundtrack:
- “This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie
- “The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett
- “Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini
- “The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester
- “Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett
- “White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein
- “Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett
- “Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé
- “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr
- “River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”
- “That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini
- “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Rene
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special synopsis:
The cast of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents, favourite traditions, family photos, and New Year’s resolutions.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” is executive-produced by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated “Ferdinand”) and Ashley Edens (“Dancing With The Stars”). The series has been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members, and recently received the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special makes its Disney+ premiere on Friday, December 11. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the soundtrack, it arrives on streaming services on Friday, November 20.
