High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2 Announcement

We admit it. Most of the Disney+ conversations around That Shelf have focused on The Mandalorian. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t watching plenty of the service’s other great programs – and not just because we can’t get our Baby Yoda fix until this October. Disney+ offers lots of great original programming, much of which has already found a dedicated audience (I’m looking at you Goldblum). A great marker of a show’s success is how quickly it gets picked up for its next season. Today, Disney announced they are moving ahead with season two of their reality program High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
In addition to having one mouthful of a title, HSMTMTS has an intriguing format. Kids at the high school where High School Musical was shot put on an epic High School Musical production. What HSM diehard wouldn’t be up for watching some of that?
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season Two announcement trailer:
HSMTMTS’ second season is great news for fans. But the most exciting part of the story is that the new season will feature East High’s drama students putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical.
Here is what the team at Disney have to say:
Production has resumed in Salt Lake City on the second season of the popular Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as the East High drama students prepare to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their Spring musical. Slated for a late 2020 debut on Disney+, the second season will include reimagined musical numbers from both the “High School Musical” movies and the stage production of “Beauty and the Beast,” in addition to brand-new songs that join hits from season one like “Born to Be Brave” and “Just for a Moment.”
Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated “Ferdinand”), the series has been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members. It was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.
The soundtrack entered the Billboard 200 at (#31). Most recently, the single “All I Want,” written and performed by Olivia Rodrigo, has garnered over 52 million streams globally across all platforms. Rodrigo will perform the song on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday, February 6 (please check local listings).
“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ first season is currently available on Disney+.
