Horoscopics: Top Ten Libra-Season Movies

Libra season is here! Beautiful Libras are all charm and aesthetics. Don’t cross them because they can hold a grudge! Libras love companionship. They crave balance in life and value equality above all else, but on the negative side they are indecisive and avoid confrontation like the plague.
So let’s jump into some movies that vibe with these energies.
1. Interview with a Vampire (1994)
The writer of the novel that this film was adapted from, Anne Rice herself was born a Libra. Libra’s love human connection and that is one of the main themes in Rice’s writing. Even immortal beings need connection.
2. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
Truman Capote, the writer of the novella this movie was based on, was also born a Libra. While Libras will relate to lead actress Audrey Hepburn’s enviable style and charm, the story also explores the human desire for companionship and love.
3. The Muppet Movie (1979)
Muppet creator, Jim Henson, was born under the sign of Libra and he embodies the love of harmony and gentleness that the sign is known for. He distilled these themes into all the Muppet movie plots. The Muppets remain a soothing balm for all the stress and disharmony in world, in true Libra style.
4. Nowhere Boy (2009)
Artist Sam Taylor-Johnson’s debut feature film focuses on the life of a certain teenaged libra, John Lennon. The film explores, not the beginning of The Beatles, but rather how Lennon’s desire to reconnect with the mother who abandoned him as the reason he had a poet’s soul. Human connection is very important to Libra’s and John’s fraught relationship with his mother affected him the rest of his life.
5. American Graffiti (1973)
Libras abhor conflict and George Lucas’s episodic classic film about teenagers in the ’50s is practically conflict free. Libras can breathe a sigh of relief.
6. The Worst Person in the World (2021)
Indecisiveness is one of the negative traits of the Libra personality and Joachim Trier’s brilliant film follows the charming but indecisive Julie (Renate Reinsve) as she navigates the ups and downs of her life.
7. Barbarella (1968)
Libras are known for their amazing aesthetics. And it can be argued that cult film Barbarella is all wondrous aesthetics and not much else, well, except for a young Jane Fonda.
8. Casablanca (1942)
Libras are the diplomats of the Zodiac and diplomacy is important in the war torn world depicted in Casablanca. Ingrid Bergman even chooses diplomacy over the love of her life, Humphrey Bogart. Did a Libra write this film?
9. Promising Young Woman (2020)
Libras aren’t all love and light, they can nurse a grudge like no one else. In this film, Carey Mulligan plays a doomed young woman who is obsessed with getting revenge, after her best friend is raped and consequently takes her own life. No question she is a Libra.
10. Ready or Not (2019)
We have explored how much Libras value their relationships so this film represents their ultimate horror, a bad wedding. Samara Weaving marries the perfect wealthy romantic hero-type only to discover, on her wedding night, that his family hunts the underprivileged for sport, specifically her. Libras are represented by scales and strive for balance, so the inequalities between rich and poor explored in the film will heighten the horror elements for them.
Comments