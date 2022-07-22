House of the Dragon: Full Trailer Revealed

Here it is.
HBO rolled the dice and their first attempt at reviving the Game of Thrones universe, or realm, is here.
Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the horrific Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that tore House Targaryen apart. Unlike the original series, however, the story here is complete. But, because Fire and Blood is deliberately written like a very biased history, it leaves plenty of room for the series to still surprise.
Everything looks gorgeous and the actors are of an incredible calibre. The dragons are plentiful and distinct. And of course, the iconic Iron Throne is back and redesigned for an era of greater splendour. Here’s hoping the writing matches the visual splendour and if it does, we should be in for quite a treat. Are you excited?
Stay tuned for the initial House of the Dragon review and episodic reviews after.
