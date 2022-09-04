How to Festival in Person: A TIFF Tip Refresher

We couldn’t be happier that TIFF is back on the big screen, but navigating a return to IRL requires a TIFF tip or two. Even this week, four members of That Shelf‘s crew ran into each other at the pre-fest press screenings, and it really felt like TIFF was coming back. Seeing movies is fun, but gabbing about them with friends, colleagues, and like-minded film nuts makes the experience. However, we agreed: getting back to IRL festivalling is an adjustment.
Two years of virtual festivals admittedly spoiled us. While it was fun to have most films available just a click away (I still haven’t forgiven you, All My Puny Sorrows!), TIFF at home and TIFF in person are different beasts. On one hand, I’ll miss binge-watching films while daydrinking with my cat, but I much prefer a cocktail of theatrical screenings followed by parties and/or writing sessions. To help readers return to the fun experience of TIFF in person, here are our handy TIFF survival tips to follow our TIFF picks!
TIFF Tip 1: Learn the Ticketing Lingo
Public ticketing at TIFF has a highly calibrated vernacular. “On sale,” “off sale,” “same day,” rush,” – what’s that? Well, the festival really means it when it says that TIFF screenings aren’t sold out. In short, every public screening has a public allotment and a press and industry allotment. Once ticket package redemption starts, “the public” fills its slate from the bounty of the public field. When that runs out for a screening, TIFF labels it “off sale.” That doesn’t mean all the tickets are claimed—just the ones set aside for that group. Press then get 20 tickets for public screenings (up from 10 in 2019) that they can pull beginning Sept. 4. These are valid for the duration of the festival and work for anything except Roy Thomson Hall galas. Use TIFFR to play schedule Tetris and consult their crowd-sourced list of off-sale screenings.
On the day of the screening beginning Sept. 8, anything from the P&I allotment that was not redeemed then becomes available to the public. These are “same day” tickets. They refresh every morning. In the event all the P&I allotment has been redeemed, the film will not be available. Press can pull these tickets as well, so act quickly. Once these tickets are all used up, the screening goes “rush.” This is the time-honoured process in which you queue for hours in hopes of getting a ticket from whatever is left in the final reserve set aside for sponsors, buyers, and high-level rollers. Godspeed!
TIFF Tip 2: Know Your Theatres
TIFF advertises a “walkable festival” this year, but who found it a far walk from the beloved Elgin to the Lightbox? Sigh. You probably won’t get your steps in during TIFF 2022. This year, TIFF has all its ducks in a row. Screenings happen at Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales, the Royal Alexandra, the Lightbox, and Cineplex Scotiabank with a few at Cinesphere. Generally, avoid Festival Street if you’re in a rush and walk on Pearl St., especially during red carpet hours.
I’ve never been to the Royal Alexandra, so I can’t comment on that venue. My favourite places to see films during the festival, though, are Cinema 2 at the Lightbox and the Princess of Wales. Lightbox 2 is the best venue in terms of a/v with its Dolby Atmos sound. It also has a nice seat-to-screen proximity. I abhor Lightbox 3 (not a good seat in the house!) and find Cinema 1 a respectable place for a show. Cinema 4 is small, but I saw Drive My Car there during last year’s fest and didn’t get COVID, so it’s probably fine.
For premium screenings, I love the PoW. It has great sightlines and a huge screen. The Dress Circle is best to maximize views for both the stars and the film. Plus, you can sneak a decent peek at the stars while they arrive. For me, films play cold in Roy Thomson Hall, but if you line-up early enough, you can usually get your ticket upgraded from the knee-crunch nosebleed seats of the balcony to the main floor, which actually offers a decent experience.
Scotiabank is fine, but can be chaotic with the sheer volume of people. Cinesphere is an epic trek for an epic big screen experience. Choose your battles accordingly.
TIFF Tip 3: Stock Your TIFF Tote
A good soldier should always be prepared. In-person TIFF means a sharp supply of provisions. Essential items in my TIFF bag begin with hand sanitizer. Even before COVID, I always carried at least one bottle of sanitizer in my TIFF tote. Back in “before times,” there was a lot of hand shaking, door touching, and finger food, so you’ll need to de-germ accordingly. And you can have a lot of fun with it, like when I lathered up with peach-scented hand sanitizer before interviewing Armie Hammer. An extra mask wouldn’t hurt in case you drop one or need to double-layer it amid mouth-breathing cinephiles.
Additionally, a portable phone charger is a lifesaver. You’ll be on your phone more than you expect during the festival, especially if you’re media. That battery loses juice quickly. Do you really want to pony up 80 bucks to see Oprah and not be able to snap a pic? Moreover, with ticketing shifting to a digital option, your goose can really get cooked if a battery dies before a screening. It happened to me once during TIFF 2019 and I was like Shirley MacLaine in Terms of Endearment trying to get the box office to issue a hard ticket. (Always thank the volunteers.)
Some other TIFF bag items are givens, like a water bottle, mints, a Starbucks card, snacks, a notebook, and no less than three pens. However, any good TIFF tote should really be a travelling pharmacy. Stock up on Vitamin C because you’ll be run ragged, and fruits and vegetables are too expensive these days. Tylenol/ibuprofen are lifesavers if you’re also doing the TIFF party circuit (a must for every festival food budget), and I whole-heartedly endorse carrying some caffeine pills in case fatigue sets in mid-screening.
TIFF Tip 4: Coffee Gives You Life
Now we’ve hit the make-or-break aspect of festival planning: coffee. Accredited press should take advantage of the free coffee in the media lounge whenever they can. Previously, Nespresso had hot shots at the Industry Centre at the Hyatt as well, for anyone who needs a quick fix. For general festivalgoers, though, the coffee access in the TIFF hub has changed since 2019. The Starbucks in the PATH near Roy Thomson Hall is gone. There are still plenty Starbii with locations at Adelaide/Peter, Queen/John, King St (south side, west of Peter), and Front/John. There’s also Second Cup directly across from the Lightbox, but for international visitors, please disregard all you’ve heard about Tim Horton’s: it’s swill.
Caffeinate smartly, though, if you’re lining up for screenings early. Generally, buy your coffee early, let it cool, and guzzle it before going in. (Scotiabank and the Lightbox are coffee-friendly, but PoW and RTH are not.) You don’t want to be that person who scooches over everybody mid-screening. Rule of thumb: a grande can make it through a screening, but a venti is too much.
TIFF Tip 5: The Festival Diet
“Sitting down to eat during TIFF, now I’ve heard everything!” I wrote in the group Slack this week. There was a very generous breakfast invite to the crew, but between eggs and the Fabelmans, one must make tough choices. Eating well is prohibitively expensive these days, so plan your festival diet accordingly. Have quick eats ready in the morning to save the expense of an over-priced Starbucks McMuffin. A fellow festival goer advised me in line once that she makes two-dozen sandwiches on TIFF Eve and freezes them, then brings two with her each day. It can be a bit bland, but that strategy is a budget-saver, time-saver, and great for snacking in a seat or on the go. Chicken fingers are also great for this, especially since you can share them with celebs.
For eating out, the shift away from Yonge Street admittedly reduces budget-friendly options. Moreover, the eateries in the Entertainment District were hit hard during COVID: a lot of old haunts and cheap eats have closed. Quick, decently priced options are available at the CityMarket at Richmond and Peter if you’re in the Cineplex Scotiabank/Lightbox hub. (You can get some sandwiches and salads for under $10.) For eats near the King Street strip, what remains of the food court in the underground PATH/Metro Hall concourse offers decent grub and bathroom access. Plan carefully, though, since this food court is closed on weekends.
And remember: popcorn with butter covers at least two food groups.
Comments