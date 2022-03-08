How To Watch the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Anglophiles and film fans, rejoice! There’s finally a way to partake in one of the biggest nights of awards season from across the pond—the 2022 BAFTA Awards.
Streaming service BritBox announced last week that they will be the exclusive home of the 75th annual awards ceremony. For the first time ever, audiences in Canada, the U.S. and South Africa will be able to watch the show live with the U.K. broadcast on March 13, 2022.
“We are delighted to work with BritBox so audiences in North America and South Africa can tune into this year’s ceremony to see who wins a BAFTA, and join us in celebrating the very best in film,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s Executive Director of Awards and Content said. “With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show.”
The annual awards, which celebrates the best in British and International film, will take place at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. In total, 48 films will be vying for the coveted British bronze statuettes. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune received nominations in 11 categories, while Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast were close behind with eight and six, respectively. Something else to keep an eye on: 19 of this year’s 24 acting nods went to first-time nominees. So there’s a good chance that all 4 major on-screen awards will go to BAFTA newbies.
Catch up on the full list of this year’s BAFTA nominees. Then tune in on March 13 to see who wins (and don’t forget about that pesky time difference!) If the red carpet is more your thing, follow the action on BAFTA’s socials.
Not in one of the regions mentioned? Find out where you might be able to watch the 2022 BAFTA Awards telecast with this guide to international viewing.
