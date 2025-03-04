Interview: Dario Scardapane & Sana Amanat on Daredevil: Born Again

Actor Charlie Cox is back as blind lawyer-cum-superhero Matt Murdock in Marvel’s highly-anticipated new series, Daredevil: Born Again. Though the character appeared briefly in other MCU properties, it’s been three years since audiences have seen him take centre stage in his own story. Daredevil is surrounded by familiar faces in this latest go-round, most notably Vincent D’Onofrio as former mob boss and current mayoral candidate Wilson Fisk. The setting will be familiar to fans too, with New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen acting as a gritty backdrop for all the well-choreographed action.
The sequel series has been in development for some time, with various delays pushing production, but it truly feels as if its release could not be better timed. The similarities the powerful Fisk shares with certain world leaders may be pure coincidence, but it is easy to see the current state of the world reflected in his methodical policies of fear and division. Is this a case of fiction reflecting our reality or of our reality devolving to the high drama of comic books and graphic novels? The resulting rage Murdock works so hard to keep in check hits harder now than ever, and may be easier to relate to, too.
That Shelf Managing Editor Emma Badame sat down with series showrunner/producer/writer Dario Scardapane and producer Sana Amanat to talk about the gritty New York vibe of the series, the amazing chemistry between leads Cox and D’Onofrio, and how hard it is to walk the line between fan service and story. Watch the full interview below now:
The all-new series, Daredevil: Born Again, premieres on March 4, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.