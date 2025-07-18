Interview: Endless Cookie’s Pete Scriver and Seth Scriver

Endless Cookie is an authentic look at Canada through the perspective of two brothers and their family. It demonstrates that it is possible to paint a picture of deep family connection, community, and the landscape of this country’s truth through a lifetime of oral tradition, utilizing the medium of animation and the genre of documentary filmmaking.
That Shelf’s Vanya Garraway sat down with the innovative directors, Pete and Seth Scriver, to discuss their nine years of production, the connection between the brothers, their relationship with this nation and its impact on the First Nations of this land, and their creative and personal intentions while developing this moving, hilarious, and informative film.
Watch the full chat below now:
Endless Cookie is available to stream beginning today, July 18.