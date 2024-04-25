Interview: Frances Fisher on filming The King Tide in Newfoundland

Returning to Newfoundland feels like a homecoming for The King Tide star Frances Fisher. The legendary actor plays Faye in director Christian Sparkes’ new film, a thriller about a mysterious child named Isla (Alix West Lefler) who washes up on the shores of a secluded island community. Possessing unexplainable healing powers, the community equally reveres Isla and fears her loss, driving the once-peaceful villagers to previously unthinkable acts.
That Shelf’s Rachel West was in St. John’s, NL for the film’s local premiere to interview Fisher about her time filming, working with Sparkes, and what it is about roles like Faye that get her to sign on to a movie.
Read Pat Mullen’s interview with director Christian Sparkes here.
The King Tide opens in theatres across Canada on April 26.
Comments