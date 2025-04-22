Interview: North of North’s Anna Lambe

Ice Cove is the new kid on the TV comedy map of fictional small towns, and its where all the action of new series North of North takes place. The local heroine of the Nunavut community is Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young woman on the precipice of big changes. Season One has her working towards a new life for herself and her fellow Ice Covians, but naturally, she runs up against plenty of quirky and meaningful obstacles along the way.
That Shelf’s Vanya Garraway sat down with the series’ lead actor to talk about the premiere of the series, balancing comedy and drama, the future of her character, the representation of Inuit people in media, and how the whole production fell into place. Watch the full chat below now:
North of North is now streaming in Canada on Netflix, CBC Gem, and APTN Lumi.