The Karate Kid franchise, once a cornerstone of 1980s cinema, seems to have gradually faded into obscurity over the intervening years. Even the 2010 remake, though financially successful, didn’t spark a sequel. But the franchise rebounded with Cobra Kai, a series that gained widespread popularity and critical acclaim over its six seasons, introducing beloved characters and stories to a whole new generation. With the revival of its cachet, it seemed a new Karate Kid film was inevitable.
This time around, Li Fong (Ben Wang), a Kung fu prodigy from Beijing, has his life turned upside down when he and his mom (Ming-Na Wen) move to New York City. Though Li has sworn off fighting following a family tragedy, he finds himself pushed into a martial arts competition. Realizing he can’t succeed on his own, he turns to his uncle, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for guidance.
Like other Karate Kid films, the core story follows a somewhat similar formula: a young kid needing a wiser, older mentor to help him excel at the martial arts form and at life. But unlike previous versions, Karate Kid: Legends gives us a young protagonist who is already fairly skilled in Kung fu, but has vowed never to fight again after a personal loss. When former boxing champion-turned-pizza shop owner Victor (Joshua Jackson) asks him to train for an upcoming competition, that one difference creates an interesting dynamic that feels familiar, yet distinct from what we’ve seen before.
Karate Kid: Legends also seems to retcon the 2010 remake storyline, revealing that Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi have known each other all along–a connection never mentioned before. This creative choice is an intriguing way to merge two versions of the iconic story, while also serving up an easy way to market the film. Han and LaRusso also manage to own some of the film’s major highlights, bantering over which style of karate is better. But be warned: Chan and Macchio don’t appear nearly as much as the trailers might lead you to believe.
The film seems squarely aimed at a younger audience, particularly those more familiar with Cobra Kai than the original Karate Kid films. That may factor into the film’s overly fast-paced edit, which pushes the story into a tight, rushed-feeling 90 minutes. Several sequences would benefit from being fleshed out, but are instead cut short, likely to keep the energy high and to avoid losing the audience’s attention. This results in characters that, while interesting, feel more like archetypes than fully developed individuals.
Ultimately, fans of the overall franchise will find enjoyment in Karate Kid: Legends for what it is: a modern take on a beloved story. One that honours its roots. While it may disappoint purists by straying too far from established storylines, the film wears its heart on its sleeve and remains proud of its unique direction, which deserves recognition and a chance to shine.
Karate Kid: Legends is out now in theatres.