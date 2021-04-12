Korean Screen Releases Sweeping List of the 100 Greatest Korean Films Ever

The folks over at KoreanScreen.com put together a list of the “100 greatest Korean films ever,” and it’s a doozy.
To assemble the list, the Korean Screen team assembled the Avengers of film critics. They surveyed 158 international film critics from 28 countries around the world – including a couple That Shelfers – from every continent except Antarctica.
The site broke down the comprehensive list into two parts. Read the 100-51 greatest Korean films here, and the 50-1 greatest movies here.
We all know that art is subjective. What qualifies as a great movie varies from person to person. However, a great list gives readers an idea of the critical consensus surrounding a film. Even if you disagree with the titles in the top ten, you must admit that those films are well-regarded for a reason.
Korean Screen’s ranking features too many fantastic films to list here. It’s a great starting point for anyone seeking to explore Korean cinema for the first time. I’m most excited about the handful of titles on the list that I’ve never heard of. I can’t wait to track these flicks down and enjoy them for the very first time.
If you’re looking to dive into Korean cinema and you’re overwhelmed by so many great options, I suggested starting with Park Chan-wook’s 2016 gem, The Handmaiden. The less you know about the film, the better. Just know that the film’s visionary director Park Chan-wook is a master of the craft. Prepare yourself for an exhilarating thriller packed with enough suspense to give Alfred Hitchcock night sweats.
