KVIFF 2023: The Hypnosis Review

Our take on The Hypnosis, the first film by Swedish director Ernst De Geer, a quirky social satire competing for the Crystal Globe of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
The Hypnosis is a quirky comedy whose dry wit and deadpan humor resemble the works of De Geer’s compatriot and two times Palme D’or winner Ruben Östlund. It talks about a phony society that demands us to be agreeable and bald at the same time and sheds light on an everlasting conflict between generations. The Hypnosis is a funny and smart film that keeps you entertained and self-aware at the same time.
Comments