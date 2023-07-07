KVIFF 2023: The Girls Are Alright Review

Our take on Itsaso Arana’s directorial debut The Girls Are Alright, a Spanish coming-of-age movie competing for the Crystal Globe of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival that takes place from the 30th of June to the 8th of July. It is a gentle film that would be perfect for young people in their twenties who are trying to figure themselves out and are still bewildered by the mysteries of love. As opposed to many coming of age American films that like to throw young people into the chaos of life and to watch them navigating their trauma The Girls are Alright, carefully takes its characters by the hand and leads them through their experiences with a love and care of sisterhood.
Comments