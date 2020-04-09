London’s Hidden Tribute to Alfred Hitchcock

Just a 20-minute tube ride from the heart of the city lies a largely unknown tribute to one of film’s most famous figures, Alfred Hitchcock.
The master of the macabre was born in the East London suburb of Leytonstone in 1899, just months before the turn of the century. To celebrate the centenary of the director’s birth, the local council commissioned the Greenwich Mural Workshop to create 17 mosaics to honour his life and works. It took seven months and over 80,000 tiles to complete the colourful pieces now on display throughout Leytonstone tube station. There are scenes from so many fan favourites that you’ll forgive them for not including them all!
Sadly in these times of social distancing and self-isolation, even a short trip on the Underground’s Central Line is unadvisable. So sit back and scroll down to explore this visual treat of a tribute:
Has this armchair tour put you in the mood for a Hitchcock film binge? Stream many of your suspenseful favourites on Amazon and Starz Prime Video.
All photos by the author except where noted.
