“Lord of the Rings” TV Series – Principal Cast Revealed

Amazon Prime’s eagerly anticipated Lord of the Rings television series has revealed its principal cast on Twitter. A flurry of fan favourites, such as Game of Thrones stars Robert Aramayo and Joseph Mawle, have made the journey to Middle Earth over from Westeros while acclaimed actress Nazanin Boniadi has stepped out of the espionage world of Homeland and into something much more fantastical. Read our interview with Boniadi on her work in Hotel Mumbai.
A grand journey is defined by its travelers. Meet the first members of our fellowship. #LOTRonPrime. A THREAD.
— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2020
Expect this big budget series, currently in production, to launch sometime in 2021. The creative team was announced last summer. Peter Jackson’s 2001-2003 LotR film trilogy won over a dozen Oscars including Best Picture for The Return of the King and became one of the highest grossing franchises of all time.
Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones)
Owain Arthur (Casualty)
Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland, Hotel Mumbai)
Tom Budge (The Pacific)
Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials)
Ismael Cruz Córdova (Mary Queen of Scots)
Ema Horvath (The Two Hundred Fifth)
Markella Kavanagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock)
Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones)
Tyroe Muhafidin (newcomer)
Sophia Nomvete (Royal Shakespeare Company)
Megan Richards (Wanderlust)
Dylan Smith (I Am the Night)
Charlie Vickers (Medici)
Daniel Weyman (Gentleman Jack)
