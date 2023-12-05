Metro Morning: Jason Gorber on Bradley Cooper’s Maestro

Chief Film Critic and Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning to talk about Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, a biopic/musical/romance about American composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his relationship with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Jason talks about the complex history of the film, how it jumped from director to director before ending up with Bradley Cooper; as well as the topics broached by the epic film. The discussion includes how the film examines the couple in incredibly complex, three-dimensional ways that go above and beyond to showcase the duo at its core.
Click here to tune into the discussion or you can click the image below
