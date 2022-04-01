Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: April 1

That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber sat down with Ismaila Alfa at CBC’s Metro Morning to talk about a brand new film, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, which finally gives actress Michelle Yeoh the Hollywood top billing she deserves. The film, which co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis, opens in theatres in Toronto and Vancouver today before expanding wider on April 8.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
RELATED: Jason Gorber interviews Ke Huy Quan on Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Yeah, HK Cinema, Spielberg and more! Watch it now.
Comments