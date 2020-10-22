News of the World Trailer: Tom Hanks Heads West

The News of the World trailer proves Tom Hanks a headline king of 2020. After surviving COVID and then a white-knuckle ride on the high seas with Greyhound, he’s going west. Hanks reunites with Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass for what promises to be a handsomely-mounted contender. News of the World adapts the book by Paulette Giles about a Civil War veteran who makes a living by travelling the frontier and reading newspapers to the masses. The film expands upon the book’s action, though, with Greengrass’s epic scope highlighting the rescue drama that fuels the story. Luke Davies (Lion) pens the adaptation.
Hanks’ Kyle Kidd travels the west after promising to return a young German girl to her family. The story dramatizes the cases of “lost children”–settler kids who were adopted by Indigenous tribes and struggled to re-integrate to colonial society. 12-year-old rising star Helena Zengel plays opposite Hanks as Johanna, the child in Kidd’s care. Zengel previously turned heads with her performance in Germany’s 2019 Oscar bid System Crasher.
News of the World is set for a December 25 release. It is one of few major studio films still slated for a theatrical run in 2020. After the year he’s had, it would be fitting for Tom Hanks to the save the movies.
Synopsis
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. He shares the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.
In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.
Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.
Check out the News of the World trailer and first images below.
