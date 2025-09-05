Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie Review: TIFF 2025

Matt Johnson has come a long way since his 2016 darkly comedic and disturbing faux-documentary, The Dirties. Quickly emerging as one of Canada’s most exciting young filmmakers, Johnson has gone from one of the faces of the Toronto DIY cinema movement to mainstream acceptance with his 2023 award-winner BlackBerry. As he continues to ascend the Canadian cinematic ladder, his distinctive comedic voice remains unchanged. His latest work, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, is further proof of this.
Based on the web series that became a Spike Jonze-produced television show on Vice, the feature-length film follows “Nirvanna the Band” bandmates Matt (Johnson) and Jay (Jay McCarrol), who are desperate to book a show at the famed Toronto venue The Rivoli. Despite being much older now, Matt is still devising various schemes and stunts that will hopefully capture the attention of the venue’s owners. When one jaw-dropping publicity stunt involving the CN Tower’s Edge Walk does not go as planned, the duo finds themselves back to the drawing board.
Weary of their constant failures, Jay secretly begins seeking solo opportunities, including an open mic spot at a bar in Ottawa. By comparison Matt, ever the optimist, turns to Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future for inspiration. Attempting to make a time machine out of their old RV, Matt’s is shocked to discover that his invention works thanks to a mishap involving a bottle of Orbitz, a Canadian novelty drink. Sent back to the year 2008, the pair must figure out how to get back to their own time and hopefully secure The Rivoli gig in the process.
Playing like a time-hopping Dumb and Dumber, but with much smarter humour than the Farrelly Brother’s romp, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is easily one of the year’s funniest films. A laugh out loud riot with plenty of surprises along the way, Johnson constructs an instant comedy classic. Incorporating everything from Borat-style hidden camera interactions with regular Torontonians to irreverent pop-culture references to even breaking the fourth wall with gags about copyright violations, there is plenty to enjoy here.
A love letter to Toronto in many ways, the film is filled with numerous references and locations that will bring a smile to viewers who call the city home. The beauty of Johnson’s film is that its appeal crosses borders as well. One does not even need to have any prior experience with the television show or the web series to enjoy the film.
For all its seemingly scattered ideas, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is rather meticulous in its construction. It works quite well as a time-travel film, on par with recent time spanning comedies such as Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, getting plenty of milage out of conventional tropes including attempting to avoid their younger selves, and as a pop culture driven comedy.
If there is one area where the film stumbles a bit it is when Matt starts leaning into racially infused humour. Gags about Russell Peter’s comedic topics, pretending to be Asian to get backstage passes, and a throw away bit about Fat Albert-style educational jingles feel out of place in the film. The characters of Matt and Jay are too smart, and generally too considerate of those they interact with on the streets, to delve in such low hanging fruit.
Thankfully these brief and far between moments do not take away from what is otherwise a hilarious ode to friendship. Never losing sight of the bonds that Matt and Jay have formed over the years, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie works because the audience always remains invested in the men’s journey and how their bond, even when stretched to the brink, always bringing them back together.
A comedic delight from beginning to end, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is a must-see comedy worthy of spanning time for.
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Head here to get all our That Shelf TIFF coverage.