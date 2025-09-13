Nuns vs. the Vatican Review: TIFF 2025

The Vatican continues to receive criticism for its handling of sexual abuse cases. Decades of ignoring complaints and accusations, or of transferring abusers to other parishes compounded the injury to victims. Its refusal to excommunicate the perpetrators, in spite of evidence and multiple complainants, is bewildering. As the allegations gained increased public attention, the Church finally agreed to address the issue. However, in many cases, victims and their supporters are still waiting for action. While most people are familiar with the claims of altar boys and other young men, Nuns vs. the Vatican shines a light on the plight of women abused by priests.
The Vatican’s demand for obedience and silence makes it expectedly difficult to find victims willing to speak on camera. However, a small group of former nuns publicly petition for action against Jesuit Father Marko Rupnik. The prominent Slovenian priest is revered for his artistic talents, which are featured in churches around the world. But behind closed doors, he manipulated young nuns into fulfilling his sexual desires. It took Gloria, a former nun, 30 years to break her silence. The documentary speaks to her and many others fighting to hold the church accountable.
The victimization of nuns has been startlingly ignored. American activist Barbara Dorris observes in an interview that the Church consistently frames abuse as a homosexual issue, excluding women victims from the conversation. Clergy accused of abuse are sent to a treatment centre at which rehabilitation is not a requirement. But the optics are better than doing nothing. The Vatican has its own court system, so most allegations are never heard beyond its walls. Yet, anecdotally, there are many cases of sexual abuse involving nuns. Statistically, a study of 14,000 nuns found a staggering 1 in 3 of them experienced some form of abuse.
The church’s isolating organization inevitably puts nuns in a vulnerable position. They take vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. But priests have all the power. This imbalance makes it easy to exploit women and maintain secrecy. The film chronicles Gloria’s fight, although she encounters many obstacles while simply making sure someone hears her story. In the meantime, Rupnik continues to receive accolades and commissions for new murals. Media attention eventually forces Pope Francis to acknowledge an ongoing problem of sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops. However, in spite of multiple accusations, Rupnik remains active near Rome.
This investigative documentary doesn’t rely solely on Gloria’s experience to create a narrative. Filmmakers interview a number of knowledgeable and inspiring individuals who are trying to hold the Vatican accountable. They include Lucetta Scaraffia, the former editor of the Vatican’s women’s magazine who resigned after she insisted on publishing an article about nun abuse; Italian journalist Federica Tourn, who pieces together testimonies and asks the clergy pointed questions about their inaction; and Dorris, who campaigns for sexual assault victims. These voices join a chorus of women fighting for change– and speak for those whose vows perpetuate their silence.
Nuns vs. the Vatican screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Head here to get all our That Shelf TIFF coverage.