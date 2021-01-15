One Night in Miami Review

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr. star in Regina King’s fascinating tale of four men – Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X – who were friends first and icons second.
Watch ThatShelf.com Managing Editor Jason Gorber’s TIFF 2020 review of the highly anticipated One Night in Miami.
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI – Regina King powerfully brings Kemp Powers’ play to life, tracing one unique moment in life of Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke & Jim Brown. Starts slow, but as momentum builds its nuance, boldness and intelligence shines #tiff20 pic.twitter.com/qz7Fah6Nkc
— Jason Gorber – #tiff20 adjacent (@filmfest_ca) September 10, 2020
Comments