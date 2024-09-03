Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Review: More Hilarious and Heartfelt Fun

The following is a spoiler-free review of the first seven episodes of Only Murders in the Building, Season 4.
Released consecutively over the past three years, Only Murders in the Building has built up a steady fanbase of sleuths who love nothing more than returning to The Arconia. The series lives up to its title, after all; with every new season so far, the clever writing team behind Hulu’s hit murder-mystery series has continued to find compelling ways to keep these killings inside the cozy and colourful apartment building where its lead characters reside. Each entry has felt distinct and fresh, offering its audience something new to chew on while maintaining the formula that makes it beloved. It’s a relief to say that Season 4 is the sharpest and most entertaining one of the series thus far.
Season 3 certainly upped the ante regarding guest stars— a staple element of Only Murders. However, it leaned too far into the series’ sillier characteristics, lacking the heart and cohesiveness of the previous entries. Nevertheless, it ended on a cliffhanger so intriguing that waiting for its return has been painful. Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) are celebrating another case closed, however when Charles’ best friend and long-time stunt double, Sazz Patacki (Jane Lynch), leaves the party to grab some more booze in Charles’ apartment, she is killed – the perfect set-up for an exciting fourth season.
From the get-go, Only Murders has excelled at making its victims feel human and at the forefront of the story. It’s impossible to forget the heartbreaking third episode of Season 2, “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” which turned one of the most detestable characters on television into someone the audience could sympathize with and mourn. Season 3 may have faltered in this regard, but the decision to kill off Sazz, a character with personal ties to the lead trio, instantly increases the stakes.
Along with the murder of Sazz, which unfolds more methodically than in their past cases, the gang is also navigating the complex game of Hollywood. Only Murders is known to poke fun at the entertainment industry, and its farce is cranked up to an even higher but still accessible level when Paramount Pictures’ fictional head of development, Bev Melon (Molly Shannon), approaches the trio after deciding their podcast should be adapted into the next billion-dollar blockbuster. Cue more guest stars! Upon arriving at the studio in Los Angeles, our trio comes face-to-face with their movie counterparts: Eva Longoria as Mabel, Eugine Levy as Charles, and Zach Galifianakis as Oliver. These three are only the tip of the celebrity cameo iceberg, as many new and familiar faces pop up this season that fans will be ecstatic to see.
It’s important to note that if you haven’t been a fan of Only Murders up to this point, Season 4 isn’t likely to change your feelings towards it. Those who enjoy it do so because they love spending time in this world and with these characters. At its core, Only Murders is about companionship, loss, and owning your insecurities, setting it apart from every other “whodunit.”
In terms of compelling murder mysteries, that’s always been a weaker spot for this series. Past seasons can feel like they run in circles as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver sort through obvious red herrings to draw out the story. However, these loveable goofballs are what make this show worthwhile, so if you aren’t a self-proclaimed ‘Mabeline,’ ‘Haden-Maiden,’ or ‘Putnut,’ that’s okay; there are plenty of other things to watch. For example, many suspected that Charles could have been the killer’s intended victim instead of Sazz, and Only Murders explores that narrative thread with expertise. Charles, who got the short end of the storyline stick last season, shines here as he struggles to live his everyday life knowing someone may be out to kill him. More than that, Charles is suffering an immense loss with the death of his oldest friend.
Season 4 finds the trio solving what is easily their most captivating and layered mystery yet. Viewers can expect plenty of twists, turns, and jaw-dropping cliffhangers to keep them guessing for the next ten weeks.
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere every Tuesday exclusively on Disney+.