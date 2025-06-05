Racewalkers Review: Big Jokes, Big Heart

Rarely have we been more in need of comic relief and distraction than the times we’re currently living in. So it’s not hyperbole to say that Kevin Claydon and Phil Moniz’s new sports comedy, Racewalkers, is exactly what the doctor ordered. In the spirit of Cool Runnings (and even Men With Brooms), the Toronto-based triple-threat directing-acting-writing duo have taken a lesser-watched sport and tailored a truly hilarious story to its oddities.
A winner of the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Slamdance Film Festival, the film is centred around a washed-up pro baseball player Matt McKenzie (Claydon) who is convinced, by a struggling coach, Will Lester (Moniz), to try his hand at racewalking. Matt is convinced that if he can finally excel at something, he may just win back his ex-girlfriend (Italia Ricci). The unlikely duo set out to qualify for the Canadian Olympic team, but are faced with opposition from villainous father-son duo Kurt (Greg Bryk) and Ched Lester (Robbie Amell), who also happen to be Will’s all-around awful uncle and cousin. They are currently the team to beat and will stop at almost nothing to keep out the competition.
Claydon and Moniz’s script is sharp and even occasionally–and wonderfully–slapstick, and the whole production manages to take the mickey out of the athletic event without ever punching down. Everyone is in on the joke, which makes it that much more enjoyable. It’s a sport that may look odd, but which takes clear stamina and real ability, and the filmmakers ensure that comes across in between the well-placed punchlines. There’s a great display of over-the-top villainy here, too, with both Bryk and Amell revelling in the chance to make a full meal of the scenery. All you need to know about Amell’s character is right there in his moniker: Ched. And if that weren’t enough, his douchebag look is one for the books: short shorts, a faux-hawk and Pit Vipers. With his inability to comprehend proper trash talk and appropriate expressions, he also brings to mind Biff Tannen in Back to the Future, if Biff had any kind of natural athletic ability.
Despite the visual gags and over-the-top moments, there’s a sweetness here, too. Especially in the growing love and respect between Matt and Will. The two develop a believable and enviable friendship that elevates them beyond athlete and coach, and which goes a long way to keeping the comedy grounded. As the duo work toward their end goal of Olympic qualification, the tension builds accordingly and you can’t help throwing your support behind them. This isn’t a Hollywood production, so there are no guarantees as to how their underdog story will end, either.
Racewalkers is truly an easy film to love. With real heart and big laughs, it’s an irresistible underdog story made to be enjoyed with a crowd. And though the villains of the piece are heartily enjoyable from beginning to end, it’s the central two performances that allow this Canadian comedy to keep at least one foot on the ground at all times. Don’t miss this one when it hits theatres near you later this year.
Racewalkers screened as the Opening Night Film at the 2025 Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival, which ran from May 28 to June 1. Stay tuned for interviews with Claydon, Moniz, Amell, and Ricci!
For more from the festival, head here.