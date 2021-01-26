Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer: Come for the Dragon, Stay for the Crime Baby

Disney’s upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled to arrive on March 5th, 2021. But the big news here is that the movie will debut in theatres (fingers crossed) and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) on the same day.
This visually dazzling animated adventure features a talented cast both in front of and behind the camera. It’s co-directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) and written by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) and Qui Nguyen (Dispatches from Elsewhere).
The star-studded voice cast features Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran as Raya. The cast also includes Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Alan Tudyk (Firefly), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), and Golden Globe-winning actress Awkwafina (The Farewell) as Sisu, the world’s most self-conscious dragon.
Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.
Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.
