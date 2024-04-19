rebel-moon-part-two-zack-snyder-on-set

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Interviews: Zack Snyder & Cast

That Shelf caught up with the director and cast of Netflix’s latest sci-fi opus, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Co-written and directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver sees a group of intergalactic warriors team up to defend a defenceless farming settlement from its militaristic overlords.

The film blends Seven Samurai’s premise with Star Wars’ expansive worldbuilding while adding the gritty violence and eye-popping visuals from Snyder’s testosterone-fuelled classic, 300.

That Shelf’s Senior Critic Victor Stiff sat down with Rebel Moon – Part Two’s director and cast to discuss Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi sequel. The conversation covers upping the ante from Rebel Moon – Part One, the joy of playing villains, and Zack Snyder’s approach to creating spectacular visuals.

 

Director Interview: Zack Snyder

Cast Interview: Sofia Boutella & Michiel Huisman

Cast Interview: Ed Skrein & Fra Fee

Cast Interview: Djimon Hounsou, Elise Duffy & Staz Nair

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be available to stream on Netflix on April 19th, 2024.




