Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Interviews: Zack Snyder & Cast

That Shelf caught up with the director and cast of Netflix’s latest sci-fi opus, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.
Co-written and directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver sees a group of intergalactic warriors team up to defend a defenceless farming settlement from its militaristic overlords.
The film blends Seven Samurai’s premise with Star Wars’ expansive worldbuilding while adding the gritty violence and eye-popping visuals from Snyder’s testosterone-fuelled classic, 300.
That Shelf’s Senior Critic Victor Stiff sat down with Rebel Moon – Part Two’s director and cast to discuss Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi sequel. The conversation covers upping the ante from Rebel Moon – Part One, the joy of playing villains, and Zack Snyder’s approach to creating spectacular visuals.
Director Interview: Zack Snyder
Cast Interview: Sofia Boutella & Michiel Huisman
Cast Interview: Ed Skrein & Fra Fee
Cast Interview: Djimon Hounsou, Elise Duffy & Staz Nair
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be available to stream on Netflix on April 19th, 2024.
Comments