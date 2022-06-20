Record Store Day 2022

RECORD STORE DAY 2022: A Look A New Releases and Celebration of Toronto’s Independent Vinyl Shops!

by    |  

A quick look at a few releases from the rollover RSD for June 2022, including shout-outs to Rotate This, Play Da Record, Sonic Boom, Pop-Music, Kops Records, Dead Dog Records, Tiny Record Shop and more!




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement