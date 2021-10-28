Rendezvous With Madness 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Rendezvous With Madness (RWM) 2021 kicks off today, and we’ve got all the details you need to enjoy this year’s festival.
RWM 2021 runs from October 28th to November 7th, and offers an international selection of features and short films exploring themes of mental health and addiction. This year’s line-up will be presented both in-person, and virtually so festivalgoers may enjoy the festival safely.
This year’s festival includes the In(site) Exhibition, Project Undertow’s production of Rosa Laborde’s True and the Big Feels: Post-Radical Growth symposium. All tickets are Pay What You Wish (PWYW).
About Rendezvous with Madness
The Rendezvous with Madness Festival, presented by Workman Arts, is one of the first and largest arts and mental health festivals in the world. Using art as the entry point to illuminate and investigate the realities and mythologies surrounding mental health and addiction issues, Rendezvous With Madness’ 2021 programming asks us to collectively reimagine what “normal” means to us after a prolonged period of living “abnormal” lives.
RWM 2021 also marks the first event in the brand new state-of-the-art auditorium at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). We are thrilled to be returning home after 11 years off-site while the new building was under construction.
Join the Conversation
Rendezvous with Madness has always been known for its captivating panels and Q&As and this year is no different.
While many of RWM’s In Conversation events will be held virtually, the discussions will include artists, mental health professionals and mental health consumers who will engage in illuminating conversations about the intersections of self and health, the healing properties of art and so much more.
Join the Conversation by attending panels virtually, or on social media using the hashtags #RWMFest21 and #RWMFest.
Film Program
RWM’s diverse line-up of feature-length and short films from around the globe use film to investigate and illuminate the realities and mythologies surrounding mental health and addiction experiences.
VIEW THE FULL 2021 SCHEDULE HERE.
Opening Night Film KÍMMAPIIYIPITSSINI: THE MEANING OF EMPATHY – October 28
Film Screening – 6:30 PM // Watch Online Oct 28 – Nov 7 across Canada
Dir. Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers / 2021 / English / Canada / 124 min + panel discussion;
ASL & Open Captions
Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy chronicles the impact of the opioid crisis on Indigenous community. Kímmapiiyipitssini is a Blackfoot word for empathy and kindness. This film explains why embracing this practice is critical to combating addictions. Read Courtney Small’s review.
Brand new production of acclaimed playwright Rosa Laborde’s TRUE
True will be presented in the CAMH Auditorium on several nights during the festival. Not to be missed!
IN(SITE) Exhibition
Virtual Viewing Available
Rather than experience the festival’s exhibition on-site, this year we experience it “in-site” — in a website, in the digital world, in the virtual. The works in the festival this year have been selected with the intention of being experienced virtually.
ACCESSIBILITY
The Rendezvous With Madness Festival is committed to values of inclusivity and accessibility for all guests, staff, volunteers and artists. RWM is listening and learning from the community to help address barriers and open opportunities for anyone interested in engaging with the growing dialogue about mental health and/or addictions. Event-specific accessibility initiatives are indicated on each program page. For more about accessibility at the festival, please see the accessibility information page on RWM’s website.
Rendezvous With Madness 2021 runs from October 28th to November 7th. Click here to additional information.
