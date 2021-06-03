Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Trailer: Celebrating an Icon’s Legacy

Most people agree that Anthony Bourdain had the world’s coolest job. On his weekly TV show Parts Unknown, the chef/author/TV personality travelled to exotic locations, ate the most delicious food, and interviewed fascinating people.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor) spotlights the icon’s life and career in the new documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. We’ve got the trailer posted below.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain trailer:
Bourdain’s work struck a chord with millions of fans because it was about so much more than spotlighting glamorous locales and hobnobbing with celebs. No one sums up Bourdain’s appeal better than Momofuku kingpin David Chang. In the trailer, Chang says, “It was never about food. It was about Tony learning to be a better person.” Ain’t that the truth.
I suspect Bourdain’s fans may need to bring some tissues with them to the theatres when this doc drops on July 16th.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain synopsis:
It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain arrives in theatres on July 16, 2021.
