Sovereign Review: Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay Are “Free”

How far can an ideology go before it slams into the constraints of reality? What happens when the perception of power grows so big for someone it leads to real world consequences?
I’m not talking about kings, queens, emperors, or presidents. I am talking about “sovereigns.” These are people who, to make it brief, like to test the limits of an extreme version of Libertarianism. The kind of people who refer, for example, to airport ticket agents as “Nazis” for asking for ID. The kind of people who joke, “You know why they call it a ‘medical practice’? Because they’re just practising.” The kind of people who’ve always got the term “illegals” within arm’s reach.
Is being free to do or act a certain way really the big motivator here, or is it, perhaps, the high that comes with feeling righteous hatred, and for nationalistic reasons? If Sovereign Citizens face real pushback, they can fall back on excoriating their frightened family like the authority they say they hate. If they die in conflict with authority, all the better. They get to be martyrs.
The characters that make up the majority of Sovereign are, despite their beliefs, not quite as obnoxious as the above paragraph would make them seem, but they are just as dangerous and petulant. This is thanks to clever, well-observed dialogue and human experience from writer-director Christian Swegal, and emotionally compelling performances from dual leads Nick Offerman (his best turn in a drama, to date), and rising talent Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Life of Chuck).
In Sovereign, Offerman plays Jerry Kane, a poisonous unofficial Sovereign Citizen Movement spokesperson. Like a religious missionary, he preaches at haphazardly organized engagements about the Movement. He home-schools his son, Joe, played by Tremblay. Of course he does: He’s not going to let an organization tied to the government infect his son with ideas! He breathes down Joe’s neck. And so on. As Jerry advertises a version of perceived freedom from the American government, Joe begins to imagine a life outside the teachings of his father. He speaks openly about wanting to apply to re-enter the public education system. He’s a little more sensitive. He likes his mom. He dreams aloud of a more traditional suburban life as his father talks guns (pro) and banks (con).
The liberal version of individualism is very much at odds with that of a Libertarian or “Sovereign” version. One relates more to social progressivism and philosophy, while the other relates to state interference. Offerman inhabits the all too familiar knows-it-all, seen-it-all attitude of a middle aged person paired with a younger one. Jerry may know more than Joe thanks to more life experience, but the latter’s pliable young mind, not yet jaded by a perspective at odds with the day-to-day, makes the advice he eventually finds at school seem as attractive and invigorating as his equally new crush.
Offerman gave grandpa gruffness in his career-defining role as Ron Swanson on the sitcom Parks & Recreation. Although the other characters on the series perceived him as a hard-ass, it was clear that just beneath his misanthropic affect lived a lovable softie who was capable of a schoolgirl giggle. Here, he clamps that playful part of his toolbox shut, and keeps only the darkest shades of grey. His sparkly eyes are dead and dark, like a shark’s. Instead of seeking blood, he seeks an unattainable and undeserved amount of respect.
Tremblay broods in a useful, believably teenage way. Leonardo DiCaprio, even at his best at the start of his career, didn’t really seem to deliver age-appropriate performances. Tremblay, however, embraces the mannerisms and quirks typical to his age group (an attempt at a man’s swagger, an attempt at a man’s moustache). They’re new toys for him to explore with his performance. He plays moments beautifully, including sulking in the back of a van during a tense argument, as power metal pumps from the crappy radio, serving the same dramatic purpose as crickets.
Sovereign isn’t perfect. I’m unconvinced it always knows why it exists, other than to say, “Sovereign Citizens are bad and misguided,” which is generally true, but perhaps not worth the millions of dollars it takes to make a film to say that. Maybe a version of a hopeful ending is exactly what the (practising) doctor ordered.
Dennis Quaid fulfills his role as the chief of police well enough thanks to a weathered, Harrison Ford-esque mutter laced with a southern drawl. The generational and ideological divide does not just afflict Jerry and Joe, it grips the police department, too. Quaid’s character can’t even keep fatherly advice to himself. He believes his younger friend and colleague is treating his newborn too sweetly, presumably leaving her ill-prepared for the #RealWorld. Meanwhile, Martha Plimpton pops up and does a lot with a little, as she is wont to do, in addition to a few other memorable faces.
The leads chat in roadside diners, coffee shops, churches, and cheap event auditoriums. Technically they are public spaces, but Offerman possesses a conspiratorial air no matter what he does, and that, paired with ideology at odds with reality, spells storm clouds. Suffice it to say, that storm arrives as the riveting third act. Writer-director Christian Swegal has all kinds of intersecting belief systems in his crosshairs.
Ultimately, Sovereign is worth watching for anyone into crime-thrillers, Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, and-or the Reddit community PublicFreakout.