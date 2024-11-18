Spoiled Rotten 313 – Revisiting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

w/ Special Guests Victor Stiff & Courtney Small

by    |  

 

ThatShelf.com presents:
Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.

Victor Stiff and Courtney Small join Daniel to revisit Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

Download

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify
| Stitcher | iHeart Radio

Social:

Follow Daniel @TheYungGuard, Victor Stiff @VictorJStiff & Courtney Small @SmallMind on Twitter
Follow Daniel @yungguard, Victor Stiff @victorjstiff & Courtney Small @smallmind1978 on Instagram
Follow Spoiled Rotten @TDFSpoiled on Twitter & Instagram
Follow TDF Everything on Facebook & Twitter
Email: [email protected]

Catch up on previous episodes here

 




Advertisement