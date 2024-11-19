Springfield Googolplex Ep. 37: The Magic Christian

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Remember that time when Homer became Mr. Burns’ prank monkey? Adam and Nate watch The Magic Christian (1969), an adaptation of Terry Southern’s satirical novel that inspired The Simpsons episode “Homer vs. Dignity” (S12E5). Peter Sellers and Ringo Star punking rich Brits to prove that everyone has their price—how could you go wrong? Well, let us tell you.
Also in this episode:
- Terry Southern’s influence on The Simpsons, Stanley Kubrick, The Beatles and beyond
- Is Peter Sellers’ talent as big as his ego?
- The undeniable and under-utilized magnetism of Ringo Starr
- How this movie became a pop culture vortex in the careers of The Beatles, Monty Python, Yul Brynner, and Roman Polanski
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
We’ll be taking a brief hiatus, but for our Non-Denominational Holiday Fun Fest on December 17th, we’ll be back to revisit The Terminator (1984) and “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9) with “the villain of Letterboxd” Matt Lynch.
