Springfield Googolplex: After Hours

Adam and Nate debate the virtues of Martin Scorsese’s After Hours (1985) on its 40th anniversary. At least they can agree that “Bart Sells His Soul” (S7E4) is pretty much a perfect Simpsons episode.
Also in this episode:
- Uncle Moe’s Family Feedbag and the restaurants that inspired it
- Is the dream logic of this movie enticing or frustrating?
- The wild and wooly world of 1980s New York
- Why does the Comic Book Guy want to buy a little boy’s soul?
