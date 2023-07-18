Springfield Googolplex Ep. 13: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Adam and Nate watch The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), a top-grossing musical comedy that barely exists. Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton star as star-crossed lovers, a small-town sheriff and a madam, both trying to save the local brothel from a meddling media personality. Sound familiar? This movie/musical/true story inspired the plot of “Bart After Dark” (S8E5), one of Nate and Adam’s favorite Simpsons episode of all time.
Listen:
Also in this episode:
- The real-life Maison Derriere, a brothel that operated illegally (and discretely) near LaGrange, Texas, for 63 years
- How parodies of overblown media, side-stepping politicians, and mob mentality make this one of the most Simpsons-y movies we’ve watched so far
- The short and underappreciated career of Colin Higgins (Harold and Maude, 9 to 5)
- The rise of Dolly Parton, the fall of Burt Reynolds, and the magic moment where they overlapped
- Adam and Nate fall down a deep Dom DeLuise rabbit hole (The Charlie Horse Music Pizza, anyone?)
