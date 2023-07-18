Barnie opens a jack-in-the-box in front of a line of kicking burlesque dancers.

Springfield Googolplex Ep. 13: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Adam and Nate watch The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), a top-grossing musical comedy that barely exists. Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton star as star-crossed lovers, a small-town sheriff and a madam, both trying to save the local brothel from a meddling media personality. Sound familiar? This movie/musical/true story inspired the plot of “Bart After Dark” (S8E5), one of Nate and Adam’s favorite Simpsons episode of all time.

Also in this episode:

  • The real-life Maison Derriere, a brothel that operated illegally (and discretely) near LaGrange, Texas, for 63 years
  • How parodies of overblown media, side-stepping politicians, and mob mentality make this one of the most Simpsons-y movies we’ve watched so far
  • The short and underappreciated career of Colin Higgins (Harold and Maude, 9 to 5)
  • The rise of Dolly Parton, the fall of Burt Reynolds, and the magic moment where they overlapped
  • Adam and Nate fall down a deep Dom DeLuise rabbit hole (The Charlie Horse Music Pizza, anyone?)
  • Plus more bonus material at SpringfieldGoogolplex.org.

Next time, Adam and Nate step up for A Chorus Line (1985).

