Springfield Googolplex Ep. 30: Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
This episode, Adam and Nate will definitely hit their CanCon quota as they review Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993), the namesake of perhaps their favorite Simpsons episode, “22 Short Films about Springfield” (S7E21). This unconventional biopic about eccentric pianist Glenn Gould achieved escape velocity to find its way beyond the Canadian film world and into American media, from Siskel & Ebert to The Simpsons.
Also in this episode:
- A statistical analysis of title parodies on The Simpsons (where some of the spiciest movie references live!)
- How this movie deconstructs the biopic genre through a series of mixed-media shorts
- Our most Canadian episode yet, featuring Heritage Minutes, the National Film Board, an appreciation of Colm Feore, and the Genies!
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Next time, former Simpsons and showrunner Bill Oakley joins Adam and Nate as they continue their celebration of “22 Short Films about Springfield” (S7E21) and its parody of Pulp Fiction (1994).
