Nutcrackers to Open TIFF 2024

Nutcrackers will open the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The dramedy directed by David Gordon Green and written by Leland Douglas will kick off the TIFF Galas programme on September 5. The film stars Ben Stiller and Linda Cardellini in a tale inspired by the true story of a workaholic who becomes the caregiver to his orphaned nephews.
Nutcrackers is said to be something of a return to form for TIFF-staple Green as it brings him back to his indie roots after helming the recent entries of the Halloween franchise. Green’s Halloween screened in TIFF’s Midnight Madness programme in 2018, while he previously directed the festival selections Joe (2013), Manglehorn (2014), Our Brand Is Crisis (2015), and Stronger (2017). His 2000 breakthrough George Washington won the festival’s Discovery Award. Nutcrackers is a sales title, repped by UTA, and marks a rare case in recent years in which TIFF has opened with an acquisition film.
TIFF also announced today that Rebel Wilson’s feature directorial debut The Deb will screen as the festival’s Closing Night Gala. Wilson stars in the musical/comedy about best friends who let loose at their small town’s debutante ball. The film, which is also a sales title (repped by WME), stirred up controversy last week with Wilson claiming on social media that the film’s producers were blocking the festival berth amid production in-fighting. “If the movie doesn’t play at Toronto, it’s because of these absolute fuckwits,” Wilson said previously, and noted that TIFF gave them an extension to decide. The producers subsequently sued Wilson for defamation.
“This year’s Festival is shaping up to be a star-studded event with highly anticipated films that reflect the world around us with humour and empathy, like our Opening and Closing Night selections, Nutcrackers and The Deb,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “TIFF aims to showcase both returning and first-time directors to the Festival on a big stage, and we are excited for fans to experience these two films — and the many diverse works premiering in between.”
TIFF will announce more titles leading up to the September festival. Titles previously announced include the Amy Adams star vehicle Nightbitch, the Elton John documentary Never Too Late, and the Canadian drama Bergers/Shepherds.
Comments