Springfield Googolplex Ep. 31: Pulp Fiction with Bill Oakley

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Former Simpsons writer and showrunner Bill Oakley (now founder of the Steamed Hams Society) joins Adam and Nate as they continue their double feature inspired by “22 Short Films About Springfield” (S7E21) with a rewatch of Pulp Fiction (1994) on its 30th anniversary.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Also in this episode:
- Bill discusses his Brett Kavanaugh-like taste in movies, including Pulp Fiction and Cold Turkey (1971), the process of piecing together “22 Short Films about Springfield,” and the shared pop culture DNA of The Simpsons and Quentin Tarantino
- Bill also provides the behind-the-scenes story of what killed The Simpsons spinoff “Springfield”
- When does a mixed-up timeline work on film, and when is it just a gimmick?
- Quentin Tarantino’s homage (French for “theft”) of one of his favorite directors Sergio Leone
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Next time, That Shelf Managing Editor Emma Badame joins the podcast to revisit Alfred Hithcock’s Rear Window (1954) on its 70th anniversary, and its parody in “Bart of Darkness” (S6E1).
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.
Comments