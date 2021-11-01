Star Wars: First Book of Boba Fett Trailer Lands

The galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter is back – and he’s picking up where Jabba the Hutt left off and getting into the crime business. The highly anticipated Mandalorian spin-off Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett officially arrives on Disney+ on December 29th – and here’s the first full trailer:
Fennec Shand! Jabba’s Palace! B’omarr monks! Weequay! Trandoshans! What do you think the series will be about? Do you expect more underworld elements from the Star Wars universe, like the Black Sun or Bounty Hunter’s Guild to crop up? What other characters from the movies might make appearances on the show? Let us know in the comments.
