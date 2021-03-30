Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer: The 70-Minute Premiere Arrives May 4th

Here you go folks, the brand-new trailer for the latest series taking place in a galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer:
The Bad Batch is a spin-off of the beloved Star Wars series, The Clone Wars, which aired its final episodes last year. The show centres on a group of advanced clone soldiers who are rough, tough, and full of attitude. Unlike other clones, this crew doesn’t take guff from anybody.
The trailer shows off everything you want from a Star Wars program; roguish heroes, dangerous alien worlds, and plenty of swashbuckling adventure. Long-time fans can rest assured the program is in safe hands. Disney’s resident Star Wars guru Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars) will serve as executive producer.
If you’re looking forward to the program, the good news is you don’t have to wait long before it hits Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch drops its 70-minute premiere on… wait for it… May the 4th. As in, “May the 4th be with you.” The show will drop a new episode every Friday beginning May 7th.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch synopsis:
Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch makes its Disney+ debut on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
