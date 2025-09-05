Still Single Review: TIFF 2025

Talent comes in many forms. Whether technical, artistic or physical, the ability to excel in a particular field or task can be lucrative or pointless. However, it’s nearly impossible for geniuses to go unnoticed. Their capacity for brilliance draws attention, whether amongst average performers or others who share their aptitude — but even then, they stand above. Those with a skill others can enjoy tend to gain more interest than those capable of less entertaining feats. Still Single chronicles the hectic life of a man who shares his talents with the world through sushi.
Masaki Saito is a renowned sushi chef, refining his skills in Japan, New York, and now Toronto. In 2022, the restaurant he co-founded with businessman William Cheng earned two Michelin stars. It was the only eatery in the guide’s first Canadian edition to be bestowed that honour. However, as many TV shows and movies have shown, life in the kitchen can be complicated.
Saito has high expectations of his staff, determined to present an exceptional dining experience during every service. The pleasure of eating his creations comes with an exclusive price tag, but he offers more than just food. In addition to speaking to those who provide Saito’s quality Japanese ingredients, the film explores what makes the man behind the menu.
The documentary’s title comes from Saito’s admission during his acceptance speech at the Michelin ceremony. During interviews, more than one person describes him as cold, even though he spends much of the film smiling or laughing. But he also admits to having difficulty making connections with people and maintaining relationships. With women he dates, in particular, Saito says he becomes inevitably bored with his partner. Yet, over the course of the two years of filming, he suffers the loss of a rare, long-term relationship. This heartbreaking event gives audiences a glimpse of Saito’s emotional side and how he handles negative life events.
Saito fits the head chef stereotype that anyone who’s ever known someone who worked in a kitchen recognizes. He harshly criticizes his kitchen staff, hurling insults and ruthlessly teaching lessons that won’t soon be forgotten. He vapes and frequently drinks, often to excess, which eventually has shocking consequences. He dresses in designer clothes and throws money around like a rock star. Yet, there isn’t a hint of recklessness when it comes to his gastronomy.
Saito’s philosophies around food and its preparation are fascinating. In Still Single, he describes the process of aging tuna with precision. He talks about only eating after they complete dinner service because cooking hungry results in better dishes — a sentiment quietly shared by other chefs. He even takes the same care in preparing a meal for family and friends as he does in the restaurant. Although he understandably prefers not to handle fish on his days off.
Notably, Saito’s Japanese suppliers are similarly passionate about the ingredients they deliver. The rice producer only offers the best quality product to the world’s best chefs. He also relates a demonstration in which Saito proves the simple component can make or break a dish. Saito’s fish buyer also takes pride in his work. Even though Saito doesn’t enjoy the fish auctions, their partnership is integral to the chef’s success.
The film splits its time between Japan and Toronto, but Saito cites a desire to elevate the culinary experience in the Canadian metropolis. This documentary is a peek into how he’s working towards that goal.
Still Single screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Head here to get all our That Shelf TIFF coverage.