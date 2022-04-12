Stranger Things 4 Trailer: See You on the Other Side

The new season of Stranger Things is set to drop next month, and we’ve got a brand new trailer to show fans what’s in store.

Stranger Things 4 Trailer:

Stranger Things 4 Synopsis:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix. Vol. 2 will premiere on July 1.

