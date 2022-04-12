CONTEST: See MAD MAX: FURY ROAD in IMAX at the Cinesphere!

If you love your movies big and loud, then there is no better – or bigger – way to experience a movie in Toronto than at the world famous Cinesphere.
The world’s first permanent IMAX theatre, the Cinesphere remains the largest IMAX screen in Ontario. The theatre was recently restored to its original glory – with some modern enhancements – making it the go-to destination for film fans looking for an unrivalled big screen experience.
And speaking of unrivalled big screen experiences, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD – easily one of the greatest, most action-packed movies of the 21st century – will screen at the Cinesphere on April 15th and 16th (tickets available here) to coincide with the anniversary of the original MAD MAX‘s release in 1979.
That Shelf has partnered with the team at Ontario Place to offer our readers FREE passes to see MAD MAX: FURY ROAD at the Cinesphere! Find out how to enter the contest below!
From director George Miller, originator of the post-apocalyptic genre and mastermind behind the legendary Mad Max franchise, comes Mad Max: Fury Road, a return to the world of the Road Warrior, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy). Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa (Charlize Theron). They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.
We’re big fans of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD here at That Shelf – and whether you’ve seen it before or somehow missed it in 2015 there is no better way to experience the movie than in IMAX.
Watch the MAD MAX: FURY ROAD trailer and then check out contest details below!
To enter our MAD MAX: FURY ROAD at the Cinesphere contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf and Ontario Place on Instagram
- Like our MAD MAX post.
- Then tell us your favourite MAD MAX movie and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow That Shelf and Ontario Place on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know your favourite MAD MAX movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Thursday, April 14th.
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD will be playing at the Cinesphere on April 15th and 16th. Tickets available here.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Comments