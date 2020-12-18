The Book of Boba Fett Spin-off Announced in The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Conspicuously absent from Disney’s slate of new Star Wars shows announced at last week’s investor day was a long rumoured Mandalorian spin-off show centered on everyone’s favourite bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away: Boba Fett.
After all, the Disney+ series had gone to the trouble to resurrect the Original Trilogy character (last seen in Return of the Jedi being digested by the Sarclacc) for season two of The Mandalorian and even brought back Prequel Trilogy actor Temeura Morrison, who played Boba’s clone father Jango Fett, to reprise the role. So where was the announcement?
Well, Star Wars fans can wonder no more about such a TV series, but if you haven’t yet seen the season two finale of The Mandalorian you should stop reading now because there are spoilers ahead.
There’s plenty to say about the big season two finale of The Mandalorian, most notably the flashy return of a certain Jedi Knight thanks to some VFX wizardry, but for fans of Boba Fett it was the episode’s post-credits scene that was probably the most interesting.
The scene opens on Tatooine with an establishing shot of the desert planet’s famous twin suns, before panning over to a place Star Wars fans haven’t seen on screen since 1983: Jabba’s Palace. The Hutt’s desert headquarters is looking slightly worse for wear, but inside it’s still the same hive of scum and villainy we remember – minus the deceased Hutt, of course. However, Jabba’s lieutenant, Bib Fortuna, is now holding court – having apparently survived an exploding sail barge and packed on a few pounds since taking charge. A few dead Gamorrean guards later, Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wenn and Boba Fett (Morrison) arrive on the scene, before dispatching Fortuna and his goons after a few unpleasantries. Then without a word, Fett steps up onto the dias and takes a seat on Jabba’s throne. Cut to black before a series of title cards with “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Coming December 2021” appear.
It’s not known whether The Book of Boba Fett will be a full series or perhaps more limited, but it appears that the bounty hunter will be upping his status from just a simple man trying to make his way in the universe to full on crime lord. Good for him! We’re intrigued to see where the story takes this fan favourite character.
What do you think the series will be about? Do you expect other underworld elements from the Star Wars universe, like the Black Sun or Bounty Hunter’s Guild to crop up? What other characters from the movies might make appearances on the show? Let us know in the comments.
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December 2021.
