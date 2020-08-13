The Devil All the Time Trailer: Batman Vs. Spider-Man in Crazy Town

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming thriller The Devil All the Time and it looks like Robert Pattinson is on a roll! After getting banged by Juliette Binoche in space (High Life), slayed by Timothée Chalamet in period garb (The King), foreshadowing quarantine craziness with Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) and taking over the cape and cloak from Batffleck, RPatz goes full Eli Sunday in The Devil All the Time. The star plays a devilish preacher in the new film from Antonio Campos (Christine).
The Devil All the Time sees the future Batman face off against Spider-Man. Tom Holland stars as a young man protecting his family from the dark lord. Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, and Mia Wasikowska round out the band of seedy characters. The first look at the film ahead of its September 16 release on Netflix promises a wild, crazy, and violent time. Devil features hints of Deliverance meets There Will Be Blood. The film marks another anticipated for the streaming site as new options remain scarce elsewhere. Netflix recently dropped a trailer for Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things and first images from its remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar winner Rebecca.
Take a first look at The Devil All the Time trailer below.
Synopsis
In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.
